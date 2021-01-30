Experts are advising those tasked with maintaining public or private land in the Pacific Northwest to consider removing trees felled in a recent windstorm before they become a breeding ground for beetles that may attack nearby standing trees.
According to University of Idaho Forestry professor Chris Schnepf, trees that fall so close to the spring will likely will have a sheath of still-living material surrounding a woody core just beneath the bark. He said this nutrient-rich layer, called the “cambium,” is an ideal environment for bark beetles like the Pine Engraver and Douglas-Fir beetles to multiply in force.
Once these beetles complete their development, Schnepf said, they may emerge and attack nearby stands of green trees. Schnepf said the most likely bark beetles to attack Idaho trees are the Pine and Fir engraver beetles and the Douglas-Fir Beetle. The most at-risk trees are the conifers they prefer — Douglas and Grand firs and Lodgepole and Ponderosa pines.
“It depends on the species and material but the stuff that just went down this spring, if it’s over three inches diameter and it’s Doug fir or if it’s pine, that’s the primary stuff that probably needs to be taken out of there, or debarked,” he said. “The way most land managers will deal with it is to salvage downed trees so that they don’t become a bark beetle hazard.”
Schnepf said engraving beetles are typically identifiable by the trees they attack or by their “galleries” — a spiderwebbed series of tunnels they bore into the wood just beneath the bark. While the beetles are native to the region and a common sight in the summer and spring, he said the sheer number of recently felled trees turns an annual pest into a potential problem for forest management.
He said the best way to limit the beetles’ ability to attack living trees is to burn, chip, debark or remove the fallen trees in which they breed before they become unmanageable. Luckily, he said other felled trees that are dead and have been on the ground for a year or two, are a less attractive source of nutrients to the insects.
“It’s the bark beetle hazard that we’re concerned about right now,” he said. “A dead tree in the ground isn’t necessarily a bad thing, in fact there’s a lot of benefits … it’s when they’re green, that there’s a problem.”
While the effect bark beetles have on local tree stands is probably no more pronounced than at other points in history, Schnepf said it’s important to remember that modern forests aren’t necessarily “natural.”
He said disturbances like low fires that burn through undergrowth are a big part of the natural ecology of the region. He said with humans actively discouraging disturbances like wildfires, some tree stands that were once open enough to drive a Model T through have come to be cluttered with low plantlife and shade-loving trees. He said the increased competition for resources can cause stress to living trees that bark beetles can capitalize on.
“Bark beetles can take advantage of trees that are under stress and lack of moisture is a common source of stress for conifers,” Schnepf said. “There’s more trees competing for limited moisture — so the primary way we have of getting more moisture to a forest is to reduce the number of straws in the soil so to speak.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.