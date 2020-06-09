University of Idaho volcanologist Erika Rader and colleagues have successfully synthesized so-called “lava bombs” ejected from erupting volcanoes, inching science toward better models for predicting lava flows.
Rader said the “bombs” are actually semi-elastic blobs of molten lava which are hurled from erupting volcanoes to form structures called “spatter piles” that could potentially influence the flow of lava in sudden and dramatic ways.
“It’s basically a lava flow except, instead of flowing out of vents, it gets kind of blasted out,” Rader said. “Sometimes there’s a really large bubble of gas that bursts and those little pieces of the bubble walls turn into these blobs and get thrown out.”
Rader said the reason scientists want to understand these blobs and the structures they create more completely is because it will help them forecast the behavior of lava during a volcanic event.
“You can’t stop this stuff,” she said. “The only thing we can do to help people be safe, is to say, ‘the lava is going in this direction and the model says that it’ll reach your house by this time.’ ”
Rader said the data she and her colleagues were able to produce provides new insights into how spatter piles may augment these models based on how quickly or slowly they come together.
After multiple attempts to recreate the bombs, she said they were able to manufacture working facsimile by “kneading” cool gravel into molten material produced by a furnace. She said they were able to verify the accuracy of synthetic “bombs” and how closely their behaviors resembled naturally formed blobs by comparing them to the Craters of the Moon formations in southern Idaho.
Rader said if they form when they’re too hot, these “runny” spatter piles may sag and collapse into adjacent lava flows, while stacks of lava bombs that are relatively cool don’t stick together very well and are capable of falling apart like a pile of ball bearings. She said there is a “sweet spot” between these states where they are hot enough to fuse into a stable, cohesive structure but not so hot that they would risk collapse.
“If they cool a lot, then you’re basically stacking cobblestones on top of each other and that’s a really unstable situation,” she said. “But if you do it too fast, then they’re still really hot, so then you have a bunch of gooey blobs that then can also collapse.”
Rader said there are still countless missing pieces to creating a working model that accurately predicts the behavior of lava flows and this research is just one small piece.
She said the first time scientists used numerical models to predict lava flows was just a little over a decade ago and they didn’t have much information to aid predictions besides the location of low points where the flows were likely to drain. She said with this most recent work, scientists have more data to work with when making predictions about lava flow but there is still much to be done before scientists understand the phenomena well.
This is just one small step, she said. The next step will be writing a grant to build a furnace at the UI capable of producing molten material for these experiments. Once that’s done, she said, the next step will address the question of how the force of impact and exterior temperature of the bombs affect the cohesiveness or stability of the ensuing spatter pile.
“That force is going to cause some amount of sticking between the blobs,” she said. “And how hot the temperature on the outside of that blob is, will affect how much it sticks.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com