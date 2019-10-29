The University of Idaho could have its first solar array online and feeding power to campus buildings as soon as next spring, so long as fundraising goes as planned.
Spearheaded by UI’s student-led Sustainability Center, the effort seeks to install nearly 400 solar panels on the rooftop of the school’s Integrated Research and Innovation Center. The project is estimated to cost around $365,000 — which would be recouped via energy savings reaped through the lifespan of the installation.
“Most of our emissions come from our built environment and we know that electricity costs are increasing by 5 percent per year — it’s really difficult for large institutions to navigate these cost increases which are the equivalent of millions of dollars,” Sustainability Center Director Jeannie Matheison said. “When you purchase a solar array, it’s like buying your energy in bulk for 30 years or longer at a fixed price.“
Beyond energy savings, Matheison said there are numerous advantages to having a solar installation located in the heart of campus. She said in many ways, it will be a “real world classroom” that can be toured by classes and used in research. Additionally, it’s a great recruitment tool. She said surveys show 63 percent of students want to attend a university that is leading the way in addressing the climate crisis.
She said the project has already received 49 percent of the project cost — around $179,000 — from stakeholders and another $25,000 generated from student fees. She said they are reaching out to corporate sponsors with hopes of generating another $95,000. Matheison said she hopes to raise the final $65,000 in a crowdfunding campaign currently available through Dec. 10 on the school’s crowdfunding site, U and I Give. As of Monday evening, the campaign raised about $7,300.
The Sustainability Center recently sent out requests for proposals to 17 vendors, said Matheison, who will soon begin submitting cost estimates and designs for the installation.
“I will have that information a little bit after the crowdfunding campaign ends,” Matheison said. “If at that time we’ve raised all the money, (we) will be able to hire a vendor contract with them and install by spring — but all that’s contingent upon raising the 44 percent of funding that we still are seeking.”
As the IRIC is one of the more energy intensive buildings on campus, Matheison said the array would only be capable of servicing a portion of its needs most of the time — though on sunny summer days when the building sees little use, the installation’s output may meet or exceed those needs.
However, Matheison said this would be a significant step toward realizing UI’s institutional goal of carbon neutrality by the year 2030. She noted sustainability is also enshrined in the university’s strategic plan as one of its five core values.
She said she hopes the IRIC array will act as a pilot project that will help administrators and stakeholders understand the value and need for other sustainable ventures at UI.
“The vision for the future is to install a 10 megawatt array with third party financing — which means there’s no out of pocket money for the university,” She said. “An array of that size is something like 70 acres of solar panels. It meets 100 percent of university energy demand, and helps the university to achieve its carbon neutrality goal.”
Those who wish to learn more about or donate to the UI solar initiative may do so at www.uandigive.uidaho.edu/project/16664.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.