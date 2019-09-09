Book nominations are open for the University of Idaho’s 2020-21 Common Read.
The Common Read is an annual program designed to engage first-year university students, faculty and the community in a unified intellectual activity.
The Common Read committee is seeking nominations for books that promote engagement on a topic relevant to the university community.
Past reads have included works of fiction, history, race and culture, economics and the environment.
Nominations are due by Sept. 27 to Dean Panttaja at panttaja@uidaho.edu.
Information is available at uidaho.edu/common-read.