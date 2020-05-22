The University of Idaho announced Thursday it has selected Shauna Corry, a professor of interior design at UI, to be the new dean of the university’s College of Art and Architecture.
According to a news release, Corry has served as “term dean” for the college since 2016, and has been a professor with the school since 2001. A term dean is a dean position with a fixed end-date. A UI spokesperson said a person serving as term dean is given the latitude to lead and make changes within the college but allows the school to conduct a concurrent search for a more permanent replacement.
Prior to her time at UI, Corry taught at North Dakota State University for 10 years. Corry has a bachelor’s degree in housing and interiors from Utah State University, as well as both a master’s degree and an interdisciplinary doctorate from Washington State University, the release said.
Her research deals with social justice issues in a built environment, universal design and placemaking.
According to the release, Corry was the first to receive UI’s Hoffman Excellence in Teaching award in 2007. She was also awarded the school’s Outreach and Engagement Award of Excellence in 2015 and was the recipient of the Alumni Awards for Excellence for student mentorship eight times.
As term dean, she supported the development of undergraduate programs in architecture, landscape architecture and interior architecture and design in Boise and is credited with helping to increase enrollment.