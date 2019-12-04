MOSCOW — More than 600 students are eligible to graduate from the University of Idaho this semester during the winter commencement scheduled for Dec. 14.
Systemwide, 444 candidates applied for baccalaureate degrees, 132 for master’s degrees, 22 for doctoral degrees, nine for law degrees and five applied for specialist degrees.
Of the 612 students expected to graduate, 542 are from the Moscow campus.
The year’s graduation will bring UI’s all-time totals to 122,848 graduates and 131,315 degrees, according to a news release.
“This winter’s graduates have shown they are well-prepared for wherever life takes them. Their commitment will serve them well as they enter the workforce, and their Vandal ties will forever help them navigate their own path,” President Scott Green said. “Graduating from the University of Idaho is a valuable accomplishment.”
This year’s commencement speaker is Ali Carr-Chellman, the dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences.
During the ceremony, UI will award two honorary doctorate degrees to David Whitehead, professional engineer and the new CEO of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman, and Jonathan Segal, a 1984 graduate who is an architect and owner of Jonathan Segal FAIA and Development Company in San Diego.
The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Doors open to the public at 11 a.m. No tickets are required.
A reception with refreshments and photo opportunities will be held after the ceremony on the main floor of the Kibbie Dome.
For more information, go to www.uidaho.edu/events/commencement/winter-commencement.