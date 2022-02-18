UI slated to begin project at Parma research center

The University of Idaho is getting closer to building a new agricultural research center in Southwest Idaho.
The Idaho State Board of Education approved a request from UI on Thursday to move its Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health facility from the design phase to the construction phase.
“That’s an exciting project,” board President Kurt Liebich said. “It’s great for the community of Parma. I’m looking forward to visiting.”
The renovation at UI’s Parma Research and Extension Center will cost more than $9 million and include updated laboratories, student housing and new greenhouses.
Brian Foisy, chief financial officer at UI, said the purpose of the project is to replace aging facilities within the research center.
“In many cases, these temporary facilities are now more than 50 years old and are in substantial need of improvement and modernization,” Foisy said.
While the original budget for the project, set during the planning phase, was $7 million, the cost is now estimated at $9.5 million.
The rising costs are because of challenges with water and sewer connectivity, Foisy said.
“We currently have a well system at the research station,” he said. “That well does not provide sufficient water flow to support the facility that has been designed. The ideal solution is connectivity to domestic water through the city of Parma.”
Foisy added it’s a fairly long distance to reach the sanitation and wastewater lines at the city.
UI is working with its federal relations team to apply for about $2.5 million in federal grants through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“As board members are likely aware, we’re in an environment of significant construction inflation,” Foisy said. “We’ve completed the design work on this project and are ready now to move to construction authorization.”
