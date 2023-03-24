The University of Idaho on Thursday announced the death of one of its students.
Caden Young, a junior from Boise majoring in journalism, has died. Dean of Students Blaine Eckles made the announcement in a memo that was distributed to students Thursday afternoon.
“Caden was an involved student, active in leadership roles on campus, including as the past president of his fraternity, Alpha Kappa Lambda,” Eckles wrote.
The memo did not state the cause of death. University of Idaho spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Daily News that Caden Young was away from Moscow on spring break when he died.
Walker did not provide other details as of Thursday afternoon.
Eckles encouraged students affected by Young’s death to contact the UI Counseling and Testing Center.
He acknowledged this has been a difficult year for the UI community. It has already mourned the deaths of students Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves, who were murdered Nov. 13 in an off-campus home.
“Please make sure to take care of yourself and others,” Eckles stated. “As a community, we collectively mourn Caden’s death and share our deepest condolences with his family and friends who are most impacted by his passing.”