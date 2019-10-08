A University of Idaho official confirmed Monday that UI student Adam Seo, 20, died from injuries suffered in Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 about 15 miles north of New Meadows.
The crash involved Deary resident Melissa Kirkland, a teacher at Moscow High School. Kirkland suffered two broken hands and a broken foot in the crash, according to a post on her Facebook page.
According to the Idaho State Police report on the crash, Seo, of Boise, was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla south at about 7:20 p.m. when witnesses say his vehicle crossed the center, double yellow line into the northbound lane of travel. Seo’s vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Kirkland, 42.
Both drivers were initially taken to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Kirkland was released from the hospital Saturday.
Traffic on U.S. 95 was blocked in both directions at the crash location for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.