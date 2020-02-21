University of Idaho student Andrew Forrey heads to Washington, D.C., today to lobby local U.S. congressmen to support vaccination efforts in some of the world’s poorest countries.
Forrey, who will graduate with a degree in international studies and Spanish in the spring, is one of just a handful of students from around the country invited to D.C. at the behest of the nonprofit advocacy organization ONE. Co-founded by U2 frontman Bono in the early 2000s, ONE bills itself as an international nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that campaigns to end extreme poverty and preventable disease in developing countries — particularly those in Africa.
Originally from Boise, Forrey said he would spend part of his time in D.C. in advocacy training with ONE before heading to Capitol Hill to urge Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Russ Fulcher, both of Idaho, to support fully funding Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
Formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, Gavi partners with groups like UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as developing countries, donor governments and the vaccine industry to increase immunization access in poor countries.
Forrey said it’s easy for people in the U.S. to take advantage of wide-spread vaccine access, but developing countries are still battling diseases like tuberculosis and polio, which have been all but eradicated in the western world. These seemingly disparate issues of improving disease prevention and ending poverty in poor nations are actually intimately linked, Forrey said.
“I really want to make it so people have equal opportunities around the world and with my degree, I’m focusing on sustainability and development,” Forrey said. “With vaccines, it helps — people who get the vaccines can work longer and develop their nation and community better to help get more like the developed world that we live in now.”
After attending a summit for ONE last year, Forrey said he felt like advocacy — specifically contacting representation in Congress — was a strong vector to effect change.
He said he feels like personally written messages or in person contact will have a more lasting impact on members of congress than a pre-written letter writing campaign where participants sign their name at the bottom. At 20 years old, Forrey said it’s possible that he could be dismissed because of his age, but he has hope the congressmen will see past that.
“I just believe that if they hear you and see you personally, they’ll see you care about this issue so much it kind of outweighs age,” he said. “(If) they can see you’ve done your research on this issue and that this topic is important to you, then they’ll listen.”
Forrey said he plans to appeal to their shared humanity, while trying to show how America has the resources to support these efforts in totality and literally save lives without a significant impact to the federal budget.
“Over 1.5 million people die from vaccine-preventable diseases every year, killing 600,000 children,” Forrey said. “We can save all those lives with funding Gavi. I hope that they see the importance of this issue.”
