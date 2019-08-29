University of Idaho undergraduate Matthew Rafferty wants to know if an animal’s dietary habits can be linked to the formation of new species. In July, he spent a month in southeast Africa searching for clues.
Rafferty traveled with UI doctoral candidate Hallie Walker and Assistant Professor Ryan Long to Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park to sample segments of antelope horn and hopefully glean insight into the species’ lifelong dietary habits.
Rafferty said similar studies have been conducted on multiple animals in the past by sampling other keratin-rich features, such as claws, hooves or hair. He said their study has the potential to take a more comprehensive look at what an animal has eaten throughout its life.
“What’s special about these antelope is they carry that keratin throughout their entire lifetime,” Rafferty said. “By sampling their horns — like at the top of the horn I can get what kind of diet they were eating when they were young, and then (lower down) as an adolescent and as the years progressed, how have they changed their diet?”
By analyzing these diets and their effect on an individual animal’s body and offspring, Rafferty said he and his colleagues hope to help refine humanity’s understanding of processes that lead to evolution.
While mutation-driven concepts of evolution appear to tell part of the story, he said their study could help support a growing body of research that indicates that differences in dietary behaviors can affect gradual change in an animal’s progeny, which can, over time, result in new species with distinct traits. As animals adjust to environmental conditions, loss of predation and a host of other factors, he said their eating habits can change in response, which has a measurable effect on their bodies and, potentially, on the genes they pass on. This process is called “specialization.”
“A lot of papers are starting to support the idea that specialization can lead to new species over hundreds of years and many generations,” Rafferty said. “So one of the things that we’re hoping to find is a significant difference between individuals, even within the same landscape, and hopefully we can tie that back to how new species are formed.”
Rafferty said researchers will likely continue to observe these animals and their offspring over several generations. While their research is novel — no one to his knowledge has tracked this kind of behavior over a lifetime before — Rafferty said he hopes their work will inspire similar studies.
“If we can prove that we can see what we’re hoping to see over a lifetime ... hopefully, we can see these kinds of studies repeated in similar types of animals,” Rafferty said.
