The University of Idaho’s newly renamed Idaho Student Union Building and the adjoined Teaching and Learning Center will remain closed through the weekend, according to UI’s website.
The update states that crews continue to work to repair electrical systems damaged when a basement room flooded after the facility’s water filtration backwash system failed Friday. Classes and offices located in both buildings were relocated to various facilities throughout campus. A guide to each relocation is available on UI’s website.
Exactly when the building will reopen fully remains uncertain but, according to the update, the goal is to have limited classrooms in the TLC available for use by Monday — though there will be a backup schedule for class relocation if this target cannot be met. All events currently scheduled in the ISUB will be relocated or rescheduled through Thanksgiving.