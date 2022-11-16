Students at the University of Idaho are getting frustrated over some professors who haven’t been accommodating this week, as uneasiness pervades campus and town following the apparent murder of four UI students.
Early this week, professors received an email regarding the situation and they were “encouraged” to adjust classes to fit the needs of students.
According to a few students interviewed by the Daily News — who asked that their names not be used — most of their professors have made accommodations, but a few have not mentioned the homicide case and expect students to go to class without concern or hesitation.
Requests for interviews with UI officials about students’ reaction to the unsettled situation weren’t immediately answered Tuesday.
A senior at UI shared her frustrations over her professors, explaining that as a mom with a newborn child, she doesn’t feel safe leaving him or going to campus with him.
“I feel like my professor is more worried about our projects than our well-being,” said the student. “I feel like they want us to go back to normal but it’s hard to do that.”
She explained that she’s overwhelmed being a new mom and this has only caused more stress on her projects and spending time on campus.
Departments that have been the most flexible for students include College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences; College of Art and Architecture; and College of Business and Economics, according to the students who spoke to the Daily News.
The students implied that the areas of the school that have been the most accommodating were the departments which the students who died were associated with.
Jada Ponce, a senior at UI, mentioned that one of the victims, Madison “Maddie” Mogen, was part of a team project that she and three others were working on. Ponce said her professor was especially accommodating to students in the class.
“A lot of us are hurting,” Ponce said. “She was so smart and had the whole world ahead of her; she didn’t deserve this.”
Several UI students have departed Moscow, leaving days early for Thanksgiving break to spend time with their families as the scant information that has been released continues to form questions around the Vandal community.
Events around campus have also been canceled following the deaths of the four students, including the city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission Artwalk, which had been planned for Thursday. A news release said the event was canceled “in respect for the victims of this week’s tragedy.”
A candlelight vigil that had been planned for this evening has been postponed, UI spokesperson Kyle Pfannenstiel said. It will take place sometime after Thanksgiving break. Pfannenstiel said students will be notified when the vigil is rescheduled.
In addition, tonight’s basketball game and Thursday’s volleyball game will have free admission to all “for an outlet and to support our Vandal student-athletes,” according to a UI announcement. The Vandals’ basketball game is scheduled for 6 tonight at the ICCU Arena while volleyball is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym. Anyone who has already paid will receive a full refund.
There will be a moment of silence honoring the four students prior to the national anthem in both games.