Students at the University of Idaho are getting frustrated over some professors who haven’t been accommodating this week, as uneasiness pervades campus and town following the apparent murder of four UI students.

Early this week, professors received an email regarding the situation and they were “encouraged” to adjust classes to fit the needs of students.

According to a few students interviewed by the Daily News — who asked that their names not be used — most of their professors have made accommodations, but a few have not mentioned the homicide case and expect students to go to class without concern or hesitation.

