The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will have virtual auditions for fall productions from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
To best protect the health and safety of students and patrons, all programming during the fall semester will be presented via livestreamed video.
Auditions are open to all UI students, faculty and staff and members of the Moscow-Pullman community.
The fall season will feature three plays: “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson; “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens with adaptation by Kendra Phillips, MFA playwriting candidate; and “Happy Mess” by Ian Messersmith, MFA playwriting candidate, produced as a workshop.
For more information and details on auditions and U of I Theatre Arts, visituidaho.edu/class/theatre.