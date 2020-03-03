The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will present “The Moors,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
“The Moors” is a gothic drama by Jen Silverman, and includes seven students from the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
Admission ranges from $6-17 for the public and is free for UI students. Advance tickets are available at BookPeople of Moscow, at the Department of Theatre Arts in Room 201 of Shoup Hall or by calling (208) 885-6465. Tickets will also be available at the door 60 minutes before curtain.
For more information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre.