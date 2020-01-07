Open auditions for the University of Idaho’s 2020 spring theater season will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
Auditions are open to anyone in the community with an interest in live theater. Callbacks will be held the next day.
The UI Department of Theatre Arts will produce three spring productions: “Deep Calls” by Kendra Phillips, a surreal drama about a young girl leaving a life of prostitution; “The Moors” by Jen Silverman, a dark comedy; and “You Can’t Take It With You” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, a family-friendly comedy.
Auditioners should prepare a one-minute monologue or prepare to do a cold reading from a provided script.
For additional information or to sign up, visit uidaho.edu/auditions.