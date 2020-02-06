The University of Idaho’s College of Graduate Studies will host the fifth annual Three Minute Thesis competition at 1 p.m. Friday in the Vandal Ballroom in the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
The competition will test the presentation skills of graduate students, and is free and open to the public. The event will be livestreamed on the COGS Facebook page.
UI will host the second annual statewide Three-Minutes Thesis Competition on Feb. 19 in Boise.
For more information about either the local or state competitions, visit uidaho.edu/3mt.