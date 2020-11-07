A wreath-laying ceremony to honor military members and veterans will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday on the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building on the Moscow campus.
The event will feature bagpipes, buglers and the members of the university’s ROTC programs. Don Burnett, past interim president of the University of Idaho and dean emeritus of the College of Law, will be the guest speaker. Burnett enlisted in the Idaho National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve in 1969. He retired in 2000 at the rank of colonel.
Face coverings will be required at the event. The pay-to-park lot at the corner of Ash Street and Idaho Avenue, behind Vandal Health, will be available for event parking.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, other activities traditionally included in the UI Veterans Day commemoration, including the Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner and the Military Appreciation football game, will not take place.