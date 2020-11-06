The University of Idaho announced Monday it will lease its steam plant and utility system to a third-party concessionaire for an up-front payment of $225 million which will be invested in student success initiatives and growing revenues.
In a news release, the UI said the State Board of Education approved a 50-year agreement with the investment group Sacyr Plenary Utility Partners Idaho LLC on Monday after about a year of legwork. UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker said the so-called public-private partnership, or “P3,” will be funded by Sacyr Plenary but the day-to-day management of the facilities will fall to the construction engineering company McKinstry.
“Financial organizations look to P3 agreements as really great, long-term investments for their investors. Universities are known to be stable, and a 50-year agreement in a university infrastructure is a really good investment,” she said. “If you’re in that market and you’re looking for a way to invest long term, universities are a great place to do (that) and that’s been proven over time.”
Walker said the group will sell energy back to the university at a discounted rate and realize revenues through selling any energy the UI doesn’t use on the market and through any efficiencies they can create in the system. The UI negotiated an annual utility and operations fee of $7.6 million, which will begin increasing by 1.5 percent per year in 2025.
Walker said that $225 million will be paid all at once, saying “I can’t wait to see that wire transfer.” She said a portion of the sum will be set aside to pay annual utility fees and any other up-front costs and the rest will be parked in revenue generating investments.
“Then, over the next 50 years, we pull not only the interest, but a bit of the principal. The goal is that all of that money is spent at the end of the 50-year agreement,” Walker said, adding this would clear the way for a new revenue-generating agreement at the end of the 50-year term. “We’ll spend a bit of the principal and all the interest each year, which will be at least $6 million a year that we will then turn around and invest in our strategic initiatives here on campus. “
Walker said that $6 million dollars will be split between a few university initiatives. About $3 million will be invested in graduate student success, including creating scholarships, increasing the number of postdoctoral positions and creating grant writing positions within various units to bring in more research dollars. Another $2 million will go toward other student success initiatives, such as creating scholarships for undergraduates, helping improve higher education access for low-income families and strengthening distance education to meet students where they are.
Walker said each of these investments is designed to bolster revenues as part of a larger, long-term budget strategy.
“That’s part of this deal ... we have to invest the money in things that produce revenue — we can’t just take it and put it in somebody’s budget to offset the deficit,” she said. “It will be invested and then those returns that come from having more students, from increasing our research portfolio — all those things bring their own revenue that will in turn help the units with their internal budgets.”
Walker said the university has been investigating the move since Green started as president last year as a strategy to correct years of deficit spending and budgetary shortfalls. However, financial turbulence caused by the pandemic has made the need to capture savings and bolster revenues all the more urgent. She said the deal is expected to close within 60 days,
Walker said there is still uncertainty over whether the 25 or so employees in utilities will continue to work for the UI or if they will be contracted with the concessionaire, but she expects the majority will be acquired by McKinstry. She said they are still working through the details of the agreement, including how benefits will be managed.
“We’ve got some time; we’ve got about six months,” she said. “And the staff is at the table with us, helping us work through those with McKinstry and what that looks like.”
