UI to screen short wildlife films

Lisette Waits

Films about wildlife and conservation return to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow tonight.

The University of Idaho will show its annual Fish and Wildlife Film Festival at 6 p.m. The 15 short films, curated from more than 100 submissions sent in by filmmakers from around the globe, feature stories about the conservation and management of a wide range of wildlife.

They include species like caribou, beavers, bees, wildcats, grizzlies, songbirds, bighorn sheep, as well as the people who share their habitats.

