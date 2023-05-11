UI to study water and energy roles in climate change

The University of Idaho announced this week it is part of a $24 million grant-funded project to study Idaho’s water and energy use in the face of climate change.
The money comes from the National Science Foundation and the state. It is being awarded to researchers from UI, Boise State University, Idaho State University, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.
According to a UI news release, researchers will identify strategies to make energy and water use resilient to climate change.
Water generates more energy than other sources in Idaho, including natural gas and solar power. Energy is needed for agriculture and delivering water to humans, but drought and climate change limit water availability.
The research will look at how to best balance these demands as the state’s population increases. It will study government decision-making and how urban, rural and tribal communities handle future energy and water use challenges.
The project will involve 35 university and college faculty, 10 postdoctoral students, 20 graduate students and 120 undergraduates.
Andrew Kliskey, director of the Idaho Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, said in the news release that Idaho’s diverse ecosystems and community types make it a perfect place for this kind of study.
“By having such a variety of case studies, we hope our findings will be helpful for many communities across the West as they plan,” he said.
UI was a recent recipient of another large grant related to climate change research.
Last fall, UI announced it received $55 million to research how farmers and ranchers have cropping systems that are resilient to climate change and help them make their operations more sustainable.
That grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is twice as large as any prior UI grant.