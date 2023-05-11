UI to study water and energy roles in climate change

Andrew Kliskey

The University of Idaho announced this week it is part of a $24 million grant-funded project to study Idaho’s water and energy use in the face of climate change.

The money comes from the National Science Foundation and the state. It is being awarded to researchers from UI, Boise State University, Idaho State University, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.

According to a UI news release, researchers will identify strategies to make energy and water use resilient to climate change.