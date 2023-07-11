The University of Idaho is converting the FairBridge Inn in Moscow into a residence hall for its students and staff.

The UI has leased the former hotel on Baker Street and will change it to North Campus Communities, an official residence hall and part of the UI campus.

According to UI, this is being done in anticipation of an increasing number of returning and transfer students. It will provide housing for approximately 200 returning students, said John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications, in an email.

