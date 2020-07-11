The University of Idaho will combine three of its departments in a move to better align the university’s efforts with the state’s agricultural industry.
The departments of animal, veterinary and food sciences research, and education and outreach, will now become the department of animal, veterinary and food sciences.
“Creating this new department adds momentum to our efforts to enhance student opportunities and research capacity,” said Michael Parrella, the dean of UI’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. “This will help us better serve Idaho and its modern agricultural industry.”
Last month, the Idaho State Board of Education approved UI’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences proposal, which went into effect July 1.
“The proposal to merge departments set a goal of boosting enrollment in food science programs and external grant funding by 20 percent,” stated the release. “The proposal also noted that the new department would operate with the same funding for faculty salaries and operating budget as before the move.”
The change follows a move in January when UI and Washington State University decided to dissolve its Bi-State School of Food Science. Students will continue to take classes on both campuses, allowing them “access to the expertise of both schools.”