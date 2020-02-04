The University of Idaho’s 2020 World Music Celebration will kick off with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Administration Building Auditorium on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
The concert will feature Nepali musician Bijay Shrestha, as well as the Lionel Hampton School of Music’s Jazz Band I, Jazz Choir I, world beat ensemble and flute ensemble.
Tickets for the concert are available at the door. Cost is $8 for the general public and $5 for students and senior citizens.
The World Music Celebration will also offer a free masterclass with Shrestha titled, “Discovering the Sound of Sitar,” at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the Haddock Performance Hall.
For more information, see uidaho.edu/worldmusic.