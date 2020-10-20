The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust announced Monday it awarded to Idaho and Washington nonprofits totaling more than $1 million.
According to a news release, the smallest of the six grants, worth $31,115, went to the University of Idaho to support the commercialization of a “holistic climate control system using infrared cameras.”
Other Idaho grants include $300,000 for Bear Lake Valley Health Care in Montpelier, $320,400 for the Boise State University Foundation, $200,000 for Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs, $100,000 for College of Idaho in Caldwell and $131,600 for Friends of Harriman State Park in Island Park.
The trust also awarded 22 grants to organizations in Washington totaling more than $4.7 million. These include a grant to Washington State University worth $60,000 for producing a market-ready prototype for “waste-based interior walls in collaboration with industry.”
The trust was created by the will of the late Melvin J. Murdock, the co-founder of Tektroniks, an Oregon-based manufacturer of testing and measurement equipment for scientific experiments.
A full list of awardees can be found at www.flashalert.net/id/MJMCT.