The University of Idaho welcomed members of its incoming freshman class at Friday’s UIdaho Bound event, giving campus the most foot traffic it’s seen since the transition to remote instruction in March.
UIdaho Bound events serve as an orientation where new students and their families can get acquainted with campus, meet administrators, register for classes and have their questions answered.
Layla Houston, an incoming student from Spokane, said being a new student during the COVID-19 pandemic is interesting, but she has become used to the new normal these past few months. She said she is excited to live in her campus dorm and dive headfirst into her Studio Art and Design coursework.
Layla’s mother, Anna Houston, said she was impressed with the cleanliness of campus and people’s courteous attitudes during the event.
“Everyone we talked to was wearing a mask and everywhere we walked into was really clean,” she said. “Even the visitors that were on campus were keeping social distance and being respectful.”
She said she is not nervous about sending her daughter to UI because of the safe feeling campus provides.
“The minute you step on campus, you just get that calming feeling and not that ‘far away from home, my kid’s going to drown in this big campus’ feeling,” she said.
Alyssa Green, an incoming freshman from Saint Maries, said her experience at UIdaho Bound made her excited to move into her dorm on campus and begin classes.
“It was cool, because I was undecided about what to major in, but now I have a better Idea,” she said. “I also learned a lot about the different clubs they have to offer and how they’re going to stay safe during quarantine.”
She said she is strongly considering pursuing a B.S. in Biochemistry after talking to a number of science faculty at the event.
“I’m super excited to learn new things, make new friends and have adventures,” she said.
UI plans to offer in-person classes this fall but will return to online courses after Thanksgiving in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
