The Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division is “bursting at the seams” with safe deposit boxes that it hopes to reunite with the rightful owners, according to a news release.
The state of Idaho is responsible for unclaimed property when businesses and organizations lose contact with the rightful owners of money and other valuables. Businesses and organizations report the unclaimed property annually to the state.
Idaho’s Unclaimed Property Division is holding the contents of 2,300 safe deposit boxes collected from banks, according to the news release, which include items like jewelry, photos, legal documents, collectables, or stocks and bonds.