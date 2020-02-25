Moscow police officers and Latah County sheriff’s deputies arrest a 30-year-old man on suspicion of simple assault and for delaying and obstructing officers at about 2:35 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Sixth and Hayes streets in Moscow. The man was the passenger in a car police pulled over after he allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun out of the window. The item was not a gun. The 18-year-old woman driving the car was cited for failure to purchase a driver’s license. Police detectives had been following the car trying to determine if the driver of the car was a suspect in another case. The woman was not the suspect they were looking for.

