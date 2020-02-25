Moscow police officers and Latah County sheriff’s deputies arrest a 30-year-old man on suspicion of simple assault and for delaying and obstructing officers at about 2:35 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Sixth and Hayes streets in Moscow. The man was the passenger in a car police pulled over after he allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun out of the window. The item was not a gun. The 18-year-old woman driving the car was cited for failure to purchase a driver’s license. Police detectives had been following the car trying to determine if the driver of the car was a suspect in another case. The woman was not the suspect they were looking for.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Officers arrest man at gunpoint in Moscow neighborhood
- Man charged with sexual battery of child
- SWAT incident ends in arrest
- Twin boys die in Weippe house fire
- UPDATE: Man taken into custody, no serious injuries in SWAT incident in Pullman
- Warrant issued for missing inmate
- Moscow residents could pay stormwater fee
- Pro-life group to launch 40-day campaign this week
- Moscow teachers’ union wants better communication
- Feds provide boost to Emsi expansion
Your guide to the best businesses in the region