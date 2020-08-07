The number of unemployment claims in Idaho and Washington took a significant dip last week, according to figures released by both states Thursday.
New initial claims in Idaho were down 23 percent, with 3,607 filed during July 26-Aug. 1. Also, continued claims — the number of people who requested a benefit payment — dropped by 4 percent from the previous week to 25,369, the 13th consecutive week of declines, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Since the start of coronavirus shutdowns in mid-March, 186,939 initial claims have been filed in Idaho and a total of $752 million has been paid out.
In Washington last week, there were 24,985 initial claims, which is a decline of 13.4 percent from the previous week, the state Employment Security Department reported Thursday.
A total of 2,333,456 initial claims have been filed in Washington since mid-March and $9.2 billion in benefits have been paid out.
Unemployment benefits are now coming exclusively from the state; a $600-per-week federal payment to unemployed workers lapsed recently. Congressional and administration officials are attempting to negotiate an extension of the payments.