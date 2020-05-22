Unemployment claims continued to be filed at a steady pace, with Idaho receiving 5,800 initial claims and Washington getting 138,733 during the week of May 10-16.
Since the start of the coronavirus shutdown in mid-March, a total of 136,901 workers in Idaho have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits while Washington has seen 1,937,576 total initial claims, according to the two states’ labor departments.
In Idaho, the number of people who continued to request benefits dropped to 60,121 last week. As of May 16, total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 layoffs in Idaho reached $240 million, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
In Washington last week, more than $1 billion was paid to 565,764 individual claims. To date, the state has paid out nearly $3.8 billion in benefits to more than 768,000 people, including federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 per week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of as much as $790 per week.