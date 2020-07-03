Unemployment claims rose in both Idaho and Washington during the week of June 21-27 — an apparent effect of the recent rise of coronavirus cases in the Northwest.
Idaho officials said Thursday that new unemployment claims jumped 26 percent last week to about 5,500.
The Idaho Department of Labor said that it received about 1,100 more new claims last week compared to the week before that.
Idaho’s unemployment numbers have been edging down under Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic. But a spike in new infections in recent weeks has led to the closing of bars and the return of tougher restrictions in highly populated Ada County.
Idaho’s unemployment rate is 8.9 percent, with about 80,000 people looking for work.
The Labor Department on Wednesday said that it had cleared 85 percent of 42,000 pending unemployment claims, and it expected to work through the remaining claims by mid-July.
The agency has received more than 160,000 unemployment claims in about the last four months because of the pandemic and the shutting down of businesses.
As of June 27, the agency said, total unemployment benefits paid through state and federal programs reached $567 million.
In Washington, unemployment claims increased by about 8 percent last week — the second week in a row the state has seen an increase in initial claims, according to the Employment Security Department.
The state had seen a steady decrease in initial claims numbers for about four weeks until the 2 percent increase for the week ending June 20. At that time, the department said it was too early to tell if the increase was a trend.
The increase in initial claims is coming from the construction industry and the manufacturing industry, specifically food processing, said Doug Tweedy, Employment Security Department regional economist, on Thursday.
“Initial claims have leveled out,” Tweedy said. “As we go forward, we’ll probably see this trend continuing, but we’re now well below our peak.”
He added the initial claims from the construction and manufacturing industries will likely decrease going forward.
The number of initial unemployment claims was 31,911 for the week ending June 27, up from 29,612 the week prior, but the number of total claims decreased to 696,272 from 718,615 last week.
“New unemployment claims, while down significantly from the peak of the crisis, remain at record-high levels,” Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in the news release.
About 1.2 million people have filed for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the week ending March 7, the Employment Security Department has paid out more than $6.7 billion in benefits.