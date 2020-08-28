Total unemployment claims continued to decline in both Idaho and Washington last week, according to figures reported by state officials Thursday.
Idaho did see a small jump in initial filings during the week of Aug. 16-22, with 3,794 people seeking benefits — which was 150 more than the prior week.
But continued claims — the total number of people who requested a benefit payment — dropped by 13 percent from the previous week to 16,414, the 16th consecutive week of declines, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Also, the four-week moving average for continued claims fell 11 percent.
Idaho paid out $14.1 million in benefits last week. Since the start of COVID-19 restrictions in March, Idahoans have collected $793 million in benefits, from both state and federal sources.
In Washington, the number of new claims for unemployment dropped 16.2 percent last week, to 18,389. More than 568,000 claims for benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims — were filed last week, a decline of 4.8 percent.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Washington has paid nearly $10 billion in benefits, including federal money that, until last month, was providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit. For those starting claims after July 1, the state’s maximum weekly benefit amount increased to $844 from $790, and the minimum increased to $201 from $188.
That $600 weekly bonus expired at the end of July, but earlier this week, Washington was approved for a federal grant that will allow for an additional $300 in unemployment benefits on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit for a limited period of time. The program came about through an executive order by President Donald Trump.