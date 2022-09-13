Unhealthy air quality alert issued

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Smoke lingers Monday over Moscow as wildfires continue to burn throughout the region. The National Weather Service out of Spokane issued an air quality alert for wildfire smoke until at least Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Spokane issued an air quality alert for the region because of wildfire smoke.

The alert is for “almost everywhere east of the Cascades,” said Greg Koch, forecaster for the National Weather Service. It includes Whitman counties in Washington and Latah County in Idaho.

The alert is in effect until at least 1 p.m. Wednesday for Washington counties and until 11 a.m. Wednesday for Idaho counties.

