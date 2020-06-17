Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, located at 419 N. Parkway in Uniontown, is reopening after its three-month closure and will host an outdoor art market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Artists will be spread out so there will be plenty of room to social distance, and market organizers are recommending those who attend wear masks.
Those interested can purchase raffle tickets for $5 to enter to win items such as a flamingo sculpture by Shelly Gilmore, leather art by Rinehart Leather and more. Raffle proceeds will be used to support future programming at the Dahmen Barn.