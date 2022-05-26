Uniontown Icon

The iconic wagon wheel perimeter fence at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Photo By Moscow’s John Farbo. Have a photo you would like to share with readers? Upload it at inland360.com or send image and caption information to photo@dnews.com.

The iconic wagon wheel perimeter fence at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Photo By Moscow’s John Farbo. Have a photo you would like to share with readers? Upload it at inland360.com or send image and caption information to photo@dnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you