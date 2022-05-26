Uniontown Icon

The iconic wagon wheel perimeter fence at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Photo By Moscow’s John Farbo. Have a photo you would like to share with readers? Upload it at inland360.com or send image and caption information to photo@dnews.com.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- New bar expected to open on Moscow’s Main Street this summer
- Committee recommends waiver for future Moscow bar
- Pullman tourism plan calls for downtown changes
- Addressing Moscow’s affordable housing problem
- Dispute over Idaho property tax law heads to court
- Moscow Police continue to investigate ATM theft
- Death of toddler in Endicott ruled an accident
- Gunman kills 14 children, one teacher at Texas elementary school
- Potlatch softball finally earns elusive state title
- Family teaches taekwondo, life skills
Your guide to the best businesses in the region