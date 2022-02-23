A 32-year-old Uniontown man was arrested Saturday following a 30-mile chase from the Riggins area to Adams County.
Jeremy L. Hassett made an initial appearance in Adams County magistrate court Tuesday on felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the office received several calls Saturday about a suspicious person trespassing on several properties, including an Airbnb that was later found to be burglarized.
Callers reported a man who had parked in several driveways asking for gas, and then was found wandering around houses and private property dressed in black clothing, including a face mask.
Callers said the man offered to sell items, such as saw blades and a bulletproof vest. They reported his behavior was odd and he acted like he was on drugs, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to the area and found a man parked in his vehicle along the Big Salmon River about 4:15 p.m. The man refused to acknowledge deputies who knocked on his window, according to the news release.
The department’s drug-sniffing K9, Nation, was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle for the odor of drugs. The driver refused to comply with orders to leave his vehicle and started the car, then sped off southbound on U.S. Highway 95. Deputies pursued the driver, who failed to yields at speeds as high as 87 mph at times, the sheriff’s office said.
The pursuit continued almost 30 miles into Adams County where Adams County deputies deployed spike strips to disable the suspect’s car and slow the pursuit. The driver continued about 2 miles farther before he stopped and was taken into custody.
The driver was later identified as Hassett.
According to the sheriff’s office, Idaho County intends to file charges against Hassett for felony eluding, burglary, three counts of trespassing, resisting and obstructing peace officers, and providing false information to a peace officer.
The Idaho State Police and Adams County assisted in the incident, along with several Riggins citizens who provided information.