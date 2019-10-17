UNIONTOWN — The fastest-growing town in southeastern Washington has three contested races on the ballot this year, which is two more than it’s had the last 12 years combined.
That’s often a sign that a community is divided over a particular issue. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case with the Uniontown Town Council. Although the election pits three longtime community members against three relative newcomers, none of them have any problems with their opponents.
In the Council 1 race, incumbent John Jacobs will have to get past Mike Shore to secure a second four-year term. Jacobs, who has served on the council since 2013, was born and raised in Uniontown; Shore, who works for the Lewiston Police Department, has lived there since 2017.
In the Council 4 race, incumbent Jack Espy faces Jonathan Musson for a two-year position. Espy was appointed to the council last year; he moved to Uniontown in 1989. Musson has lived in the area since 1999.
In the Council 5 race, incumbent and lifelong Uniontown farmer Ray Heitstuman goes up against Sam Kimble.
Kimble, 68, moved to Uniontown a few years ago after he retired. Now he’s looking for an opportunity to give back to the community.
Kimble described his opponent as an “honorable man” and said the town council is addressing the issues that need to be addressed. Nevertheless, he’d just like to see decisions made a little quicker.
“When the decisions are costly, no one likes spending those dollars,” he said. “But the issues don’t go away. I’m not saying rush into things, but I’d like (the council) to make some decisions.”
Water and sewer are the main services provided by the town. If the community wants to continue to grow, Kimble said, “we really ought to take care of them.”
“I believe a town is a business, and you ought to be a businessman to be on the council,” he said. “Ray is a businessman, so this (election) is merely a choice between two people.”
Heitstuman, 77, grew up in Uniontown, and spent the majority of his career farming.
Heitstuman served two full terms on the council from 2006 to 2011. He was elected to another two-year term in 2017 — winning by just two votes.
Cleaning up some of the junk cars and seedier lots in town is one issue he’d like the council to focus on. Improving the water system is another important goal, given the number of new homes in the community.
“I think we have an opportunity for more growth, and we’d better be ready for it,” Heitstuman said.
The population of Uniontown has increased by 21 percent since 2010, from 294 to an estimated 355 people this year. That’s nearly double the growth rate of Whitman County as a whole.
Much of the population increase stems from a housing development on the south side of town. Mike Shore, who is running for the Council 1 seat, lives in the subdivision with his wife and two young kids.
“I see Uniontown as a small, thriving community of close-knit families,” he said. “I’d love the opportunity to be a voice for residents who want to continue that tradition. I’ll support what’s in the best interests of the town, because that directly affects my family and neighbors.”
Shore, 32, spent 13 years in law enforcement, including 10 years in Lewiston. His wife grew up on the Palouse.
While he supports continued growth in the community, he understands that growth brings issues. The biggest challenge for Uniontown in the coming years, he said, will be addressing its infrastructure needs. The growth at the south end of town, for example, has reduced water pressure in other parts of the community.
“So we’re already having to play catch-up with the homes we already have,” Shore said. “I think we can make reasonable choices about how to spend taxpayer money to allow for continued growth. It would be easy to stunt that growth if we don’t spend any money.”
Jacobs, 63, agreed that the town needs to keep replacing older water mains. He’d also like to see all of the streets in town get paved.
Another goal, he said, is to work with Colton on hiring a full-time police officer.
Jacobs worked construction as a young man, but he’s been at the Uniontown Co-op the last 37 years.
Musson, the challenger in the Council 4 race, also sees the water and sewer infrastructure as Uniontown’s biggest challenge. He thinks his three years with the Pullman Public Works Department — as well as prior work experience as a diesel mechanic and in construction — could be a benefit to the council.
“Our water treatment system is losing thousands of gallons of water, and we don’t know where it’s going,” he said. “Fixing that is going to be costly. Maybe with my experience, we can look at more options to get that done.”
Musson, 39, feels the town is moving in the right direction, although he’s bothered at times by the council’s behavior.
“It seems like none of the issues are ever resolved, and then they resurface again a year later,” he said. “I think maybe we can do things a little more efficiently. I just want what’s best for the community.”
Espy, 76, spent 25 years as a consultant on industrial boilers and dry kiln projects around the country. He could have lived anywhere, but chose to live in Uniontown.
“The water system is old. That’s probably the biggest challenge (facing the community),” he said.
Serving on the council the past 18 months gives him a bit of an edge over Musson, Espy said.
In addition to the three contested council races, Brian Davies is unopposed in his re-election bid for the Council 2 seat.
Ballots for the Nov. 5 election will be mailed to voters Friday.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.