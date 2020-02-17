United Way aims to help area families get covered

Paying for health insurance can be one of the biggest barriers to financial stability and a nonprofit is working to help local families overcome that barrier.
The United Way of Whitman County partnered with a Spokane organization called Better Health Together on Saturday at Pullman’s Neill Public Library to sign up families for Medicaid, known in Washington as Apple Health.
Better Health Together is a Spokane-based organization that works to increase awareness and access to health insurance for families, according to its representative Shedaezha Hodge.
United Way of Whitman County Director Eric Fejeran said one of the nonprofit’s primary goals is to help Whitman County residents attain financial stability, which can quickly become unattainable with health care costs.
“(Health insurance) is really big one when you consider how expensive it is,” he said. “And then if you don’t have it and some emergency medical situation happens, you’re going to be in the whole for quite some time. It could take you years to get out of that sort of debt.”
On top of paying rent, utility bills and other expenses, it can become an increasingly large burden.
“No one should have to choose between groceries or having health insurance,” Hodge said.
What has complicated the issue this year is the statewide minimum wage increase to $13.50. Hodge said that the higher wages have made it so some people no longer qualify for Apple Health. As such, she said, they have chosen to go without health insurance for at least the beginning of 2020.
She expects there to be new wage requirements for Medicaid put in place April 1 to adjust to the higher minimum wage. Until then, individuals she has spoken to have decided to risk going uncovered.
“They’re just going to opt to have no insurance for the three months,” she said.
Parents who have jobs are often unsure if they qualify for Apple Health, she said, because they assume they make too much money.
However, she said, income guidelines are bigger than people think. The monthly gross income limit for a family of four, for example, is $6,800 a month, she said.
Fejeran said United Way of Whitman County will share information from Better Health Together with other local nonprofits and work to help families in rural areas of Whitman County sign up for insurance.
