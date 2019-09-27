A local philanthropic organization is changing its name and working to make a bigger effect on the Palouse.
United Way of Pullman will become United Way of Whitman County to reinforce its commitment to helping those in need throughout the region, according to Executive Director Daquarii Rock.
She also said the organization is campaigning for donations year-round instead of in the fall as it did in the past.
The organization works with other companies and nonprofits to raise money aimed to improve health, educational and financial stability of Whitman County residents.
Rock said the organization has always donated to causes in rural towns, but the name change signifies its goal to be more inclusive of cities beyond Pullman.
Rock said in addition to its name change, the organization is working to measure its effectiveness beyond how much money it donates. She said United Way of Whitman County wants to assess just how that money is meeting the needs of the people it is trying to help, such as how many people are being fed.
She said it is asking other philanthropic and community organizations to provide data United Way can report back to its donors.