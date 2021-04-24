United Way of Whitman County is accepting grant applications from nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations on the Palouse. Agencies and groups that help community residents meet basic needs such as nutrition, shelter, healthcare, education and financial stability can apply.
Applications must be submitted no later than May 17. The grant process includes a comprehensive survey of the nonprofit’s operations and impact in the community. Eligible organizations will also be required to meet virtually with United Way to discuss information about their work.
United Way of Whitman County allocates financial support to benefit the overall welfare of Whitman County residents thanks to the generosity of community donors and corporate sponsors such as Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
The 2021 grant application can be found on the United Way of Whitman County website at whitmanunited.org/apply-for-funds. For information, contact Eric Fejeran at (509) 339-4962 or contact@whitmanunited.org.