This week, Washington State University Digital Technology students will have a fundraiser benefiting mental health and the United Way of Whitman County. Events throughout the week include a raffle for Halloween prizes, costume and pumpkin photo contest, live-streamed Halloween movies and spooky stories. Those interested in participating in the contests can send in their best costume and/or pumpkin carving picture to dtcwsu@whitmanunited.org.
All photos must be family appropriate and will be showcased on a Facebook slideshow on Saturday. Winners will be chosen by the United Way of Whitman County volunteer board.
On Friday, “Little Shop of Horrors: (1960) will be livestreamed on Zoom at 4:45 p.m. “House on Haunted Hill” (1959) will be streamed at 7 p.m.
On Saturday from 4:45-6 p.m., the main Spirit of Giving event will take place and include ghost story readings, the Halloween photo submissions slideshow and a live broadcast of the raffle drawing for some spooky prizes.
Visit the United Way Facebook page at facebook.com/whitmanunitedway for the event links.