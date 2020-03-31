United Way of Whitman County has set up an emergency fund to help local nonprofits and community members continue to meet the public’s needs through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund has raised $20,000 so far from donors, and interim executive director Eric Fejeran said the organization plans to start giving those funds to nonprofits this week.
“Our major concern is that these funds get dispersed as quickly as possible,” he said.
The goal is to help nonprofits continue to provide services to the public and recover from the challenges caused by COVID-19.
He pointed to the Council on Aging and Human Services as an example of an organization that has been negatively affected by the pandemic.
Paige Collins, executive director of the Council on Aging and Human Services, said the nonprofit’s transportation service, COAST, has been significantly hampered because of low ridership. Staff drivers provide rides for people who need transportation to places, such as doctor’s offices or stores.
Since people are staying home and conducting business, such as doctor’s appointments, via phone, COAST has been forced to reduce its operations. Rides from COAST have dropped 95 percent, Collins said.
Collins said she is grateful for the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, but shehopes money will come quickly to help COAST recover. She also encourages people to donate directly to the Council on Aging and Human Services.
“I have faith we’ll figure out how to make this work,” she said.
Fejeran also mentioned YMCA of the Palouse as another affected organization. YMCA has canceled its after-school programs through April 27.
Fejeran said the money from the United Way fund will first go to organizations that help people meet daily food and health needs.
Fejeran said food pantries are high on the priority list. United Way and others have been trying to make sure food pantries continue to have enough food on the shelves for those who need it.
Fejeran credited Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories for donating more than $200,000 to nonprofits, including local food pantries, in response to COVID-19.
Fejeran said he is also interested in donating money from the fund to philanthropic people creating protective facemasks or making trips to the grocery store for other community members in response to COVID-19.
Those interested in donating can visit whitmanunited.org. United Way will match the first $5,000.
