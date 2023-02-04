University of Idaho students in the College of Natural Resources have taken on the work of grooming Nordic skiing trails at the Flat Creek area of the University of Idaho Experimental Forest.

The forest is used by the University of Idaho for research, teaching and demonstrations for forest landowners and agencies. The new trails will allow the public another location to participate in cross country skiing and nonmotorized recreation. The trails can be reached from a new winter parking area off of Idaho Highway 9 between Deary and Harvard.

There are about 12 to 15 miles of trails being groomed for skiing with most being located in the Flat Creek section of the forest, according to Robert Keefe, manager of the forest. Adding the skiing trails has been an interest for a few years.

