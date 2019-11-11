University of Idaho Extension will have a hands-on class about pressure-canning meats from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the office at 2200 Michigan Ave., in Orofino. Sign-in begins at 9:15 a.m.
The course will teach how to safely make and preserve low-acid foods at home such as vegetables, meats and mixed foods. Each participant will pressure can their own jar of meat which they can pick up the day after the class.
The program is limited to 12 participants. Cost is $15 per person. Call the UI Extension office at (208) 476-4434 to register or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.