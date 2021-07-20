The University of Idaho has selected Ken Udas for the newly created role of vice provost for digital learning initiatives, according to an email from UI Provost Torrey Lawrence sent to faculty and staff last week.
Udas will “provide strategic leadership and support to colleges and faculty across the university as we work to enhance our digital course offerings, break down barriers for student entry and provide the high quality education U of I is known for to more students,” the message read.
According to the message, Udas has 20 years of experience in leadership related to building online education programs. He has served as the executive director of World Campus at Pennsylvania State University and as CEO of UMassOnline at the University of Massachusetts. Most recently, he worked as an independent consultant providing research and managerial consulting in online learning.
Udas will work remotely with a part-time appointment starting July 25, moving to full-time, in-person work Aug 23.