The University of Idaho will hold a dedication ceremony tonight for the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building.
The building is being named in honor of the Huckabay Family, who established the largest endowment in UI history, named the Durward and Susan Huckabay Foundation Scholarship Endowment.
The $12 million endowment benefits Idaho residents receiving medical education at UI and clinical training in rural communities through the University of Washington WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) medical education program.