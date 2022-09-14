The University of Idaho ranked No. 1 for the best value among public universities in the West, according to an online report by U.S. News & World Report this week.
It’s the third year in a row UI has occupied the top spot for value in the West, according to a UI news release.
“Three years of Best Value in the West proves we are doing things right,” UI President Scott Green said in the news release. “Our scholarship support is unmatched, and Vandals show over and over again that they are ready to take their place in industry after graduation.”
Also ranked by U.S. News & World Report was Lewis-Clark State College, which was slotted No. 7 in the best value among public regional colleges in the West.
“While we’re pleased by such rankings, our greatest validation and pride comes directly from our students,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release. “When they tell me how much they’re learning and how much they love it here, that’s when I know L-C State is doing well.”
In the overall rankings for regional colleges in the West, LCSC was tabbed No. 23. In the overall rankings for national universities, UI was No. 176.