The University of Idaho ranked No. 1 for the best value among public universities in the West, according to an online report by U.S. News & World Report this week.

It’s the third year in a row UI has occupied the top spot for value in the West, according to a UI news release.

“Three years of Best Value in the West proves we are doing things right,” UI President Scott Green said in the news release. “Our scholarship support is unmatched, and Vandals show over and over again that they are ready to take their place in industry after graduation.”

