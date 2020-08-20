The University of Idaho kicked off it’s fall semester Wednesday with the first official move-in day for students — but without the fanfare that usually accompanies such events.
UI Housing and Residence Life spokeswoman Jennifer Skinner said this year’s move-in day was much more subdued than in years past to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Skinner said unlike in previous years, students must sign up for a two-hour time slot for moving in and those times have been staggered throughout multiple days to help throttle the number of students in a building at a given time. She said they also started move-in a day early with plans for students to continue moving in through the weekend.
“Thursday would be our normal, big kickoff for move-in day and we would, on average, welcome about 1,000 students in one day and their families,” Skinner said, noting the UI also asked students to limit the number of family members helping them to move in. “Normally, there’s about 1,000 people in one day for a move-in day (with the) same timeframe, 8:30 to 4:30 — this year, we’re at about 450 max each day.”
Skinner said while the majority of students have already secured a time slot, there are still times available and it is not uncommon for students to choose to live on campus after the semester has started. She said those organizing move-in day observed health and safety guidelines including wearing masks, sanitizing tables and other oft-touched surfaces and maintaining social distancing.
As students moved in, many passed a handful of people protesting the UI’s return to face-to-face instruction on the lawn of the Theophilus Tower residence hall.
Protester and UI graduate student Jordan Hardy said the demonstration was only announced a few days ago, so the small attendance was not unanticipated.
“It’s hard to get a crowd together to support social distancing,” he joked.
Organizers said they plan to continue their demonstration every day until the UI agrees to shift all fall classes to remote instruction and they hope to garner additional support.
Jordan said if the UI does end up shutting down — like many of its peer institutions across the country have done after initially opening to in-person instruction — it is nobody’s best-case scenario.
“It will be a bitter ‘I told you so,’” he said.
Bryanna Muscella, a field marketing specialist for Vandal’s Dining, said their services have also undergone numerous procedural changes intended to keep students safe and minimize the spread of infection.
“Probably the biggest changes that we’ll see this semester in dining (is) obviously the social distancing and limited capacity,” Muscella said. “Also everything is being packaged in a to-go-style format, so this actually gives students more flexibility. If at the time they feel not comfortable dining with us, they can most certainly take their meals to go.”
Muscella said Vandal’s Dining is observing health and safety protocols as well, including routinely sanitizing surfaces, spacing tables at least 6 feet apart and conducting thermal scans of students before they may enter a dining space.
She said they’re also rolling out a phone app, run by Sodexo, called “Bite” which allows students to pursue the menus of residence dining halls. Additionally, she said retail dining locations like Chick-fil-a, Qdoba and Papa Johns Pizza have been registered on the delivery app GrubHub.
John Kosh, marketing director for UI auxiliary services, said while this year’s move in festivities were substantially muted compared to the “hooplah” of years past, “there is every intention of bringing that back.” Kosh said these kickoff events serve multiple purposes beyond just being a fun event for new and returning students.
He said fall kickoff events like Palousafest provide opportunity for students to interact with clubs, student government, greek organizations as well as community groups and businesses. He said these groups often use such events as an opportunity to acquaint themselves with students who are new to town. He said kickoff events also serve to welcome new students into the Vandal fold.
Kosh said he hopes these events will return next year but for that to be possible, everyone will have to pitch in.
“To succeed, everyone has to ask to do their part, as with most things in life,” Kosh said. “But especially with being vigilant and respectful and following best practices and guidelines put up by the University of Idaho and the CDC … we need everyone’s support and we need everyone to participate to be successful.”
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com.