University of Idaho livestock genetic scientist Brenda Murdoch will be part of a $1.9 million U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded project to promote collaboration among plant and animal genomic researchers.

The program, called the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative, is led by Iowa State University and includes representation from University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

The national initiative was launched three years ago as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, through USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Murdoch and her colleagues will develop additional granting opportunities with their funding, bringing together plant and crop scientists researching how the DNA, or genome, controls traits — otherwise referred to as phenomes — that are economically important.

