University of Idaho livestock genetic scientist Brenda Murdoch will be part of a $1.9 million U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded project to promote collaboration among plant and animal genomic researchers.
The program, called the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative, is led by Iowa State University and includes representation from University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
The national initiative was launched three years ago as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, through USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Murdoch and her colleagues will develop additional granting opportunities with their funding, bringing together plant and crop scientists researching how the DNA, or genome, controls traits — otherwise referred to as phenomes — that are economically important.
“This initiative is trying to bring people together so they can learn from each other and cross-train and share opportunities across the livestock and crop sectors,” Murdoch said. “There are some areas in livestock genetics which we might be considered more advanced but in other areas, crop genetic scientists are more advanced.”
Genetic scientists who work in crops, for example, have edited plant genomes for several years, whereas this type of research has been much slower in animal agricultural species because it takes longer for animals to grow and reproduce and is much more costly to conduct in animals.
Plant scientists also have experience with using high-tech imaging and sensor technologies to study plant biology.
Murdoch was also recently notified that she received a separate $150,000 award through the Idaho Commerce’s Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission. That project is entitled “Flock54: A New Genomic Selection Tool that Enhances the U.S. Sheep Industry.”