With spring comes a number of business-oriented competitions, and University of Idaho students are cashing in big, with some teams going home with thousands of dollars in seed money for their business proposals.
Among the biggest winners of the recent Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge hosted virtually by Boise State University was Team HONU, which brought in $14,000 from the event for a water circulation device that makes stagnant ponds more hygienic. The money comes from a $7,000 award for taking first place in the event’s Social and Environmental category and another $7,000 for receiving the Trolley Investment Group Award.
The HONU device itself is a 150-pound plastic shell about 6 feet in diameter that floats on the surface of the water. A single-horsepower motor spins an impeller on the device’s underside that breaks the surface tension of otherwise stagnant ponds and creates a small vortex that pulls water from the bottom of the pond to the surface, exposing more of the water to sunlight.
UI students Landon Lively and Cole Alteneder, who pitched the device at the Idaho competition, said it was originally intended to eliminate unpleasant odors emanating from retention ponds, but the increased exposure to sunlight brought a raft of other benefits. These include combating algae, harmful bacteria and ammonia that can build up in stagnant water.
“If you think of a still-water pond as it is, the sunlight can only get down to about a foot into a still-water pond and then it’s reflected back out,” said Lively. “So by breaking up that surface tension and bringing (up) the still water that hasn’t been seeing the sun, we’re able to influence the whole entire pond to go and meet that photosynthesis change.”
Lively said a pair of the devices are at work on the UI’s golf course, tending water traps at holes Nos. 1 and 7. He said water noticeably improved at both sites in just a couple of months. Lively and Alteneder were both quick to note the device was created by UI alumni and former professor Rand Lewis — they were tapped as business consultants on the project.
Another UI student, engineering major Addie White, took second place in the same category for her university-themed can-crushing devices fabricated from welded steel and attached to large plastic barrels.
White, the director of sustainability for the UI’s student government, said the idea began as a way to bolster recycling on campus. She said she won a sustainability grant to make the crushers, which she fashioned into the shape of the UI’s capital “I” logo, distributed them to the school’s greek organizations and hosted a recycling competition. The program was wildly popular, she said, with around 81,000 cans recycled within eight weeks.
Following the success of that program, White said she was encouraged to turn it into a business plan. While the original product was made specifically for the UI, she said the design can be adapted to fit virtually any school logo.
“The more I look at it, any university symbol can be turned into a can-crusher, so that’s sort of the direction that I’m headed in now,” she said.
White learned Thursday that she won first place in another pitch event — the Northwest Entrepreneur Competition — bringing home another $10,000 to seed her venture.
You can watch a promo video about the device on YouTube at youtu.be/AOz8nof6Z5U.
A third UI group was awarded $7,000 in the Idaho competition’s Technology category for creating virtual reality training tools for teachers.
The group, Schoolhouse Simulations LLC, created three virtual programs to support and train teachers how to handle what they called the “three pillars” of classroom management — disruption, student engagement and inclusivity.
The first simulator, called the “classroom builder” functions similarly to videogames like the Sims, according to Riley Merithew, the team’s director of operations. She said a participating teacher is provided a virtual birds-eye view of a customizable virtual classroom, to practice optimizing the layout of the space to create the best learning environment possible. The other two programs confront the participant with disruptive students in both physical and virtual classrooms, giving them the chance to address the situation using best practices.
The team said the programs have been developed with virtual reality devices in mind but could be scaled to less high-tech devices like desktop computers or mobile devices.
Merithew said the project is intended to provide training and support for teachers and to help reduce burnout in the field. She said based on their research, around 17 percent of teachers leave the industry within the first five years — something her team hopes to help address with their product.
“From the survey that we conducted with over 200 teachers, a lot of that seems to be due to not really having as many training resources as they would like,” she said. “So we’re trying to help mitigate that problem by providing them these simulators that help them practice classroom management.”
